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Datex recognized as a notable vendor in the 2026 Gartner® Market Contexts: Magic Quadrant™ for Warehouse Management Systems
4 days ago
Datex announced that it has been recognized as a Notable Vendor in the 2026 Gartner® Market Contexts: Magic Quadrant™ for Warehouse Management Systems following two years of being recognized as a Notable Vendor in Gartner's previous iteration of the report, the Midmarket Context: Magic Quadrant™ for Warehouse Management Systems (WMS).