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Make This Side Dish The Star On Thanksgiving
By LIMG,4 days ago
Food is foremost on the minds of Thanksgiving guests. While food is a big deal on just about every holiday, the meal really takes center stage on Thanksgiving. Although turkey can be a delicious main course, many Thanksgiving diners might admit they anticipate the side dishes more than the turkey. Potatoes, soups, salads, and dinner rolls are all competing for space on the Thanksgiving table and can be equally tasty. However, perhaps no side dish is more synonymous with Thanksgiving than stuffing. Stuffing is sometimes cooked inside the turkey, while others prefer to prepare it in a casserole dish. There’s no shortage of ways to prepare stuffing, and adventurous types might enjoy this recipe for “Stuffin’ Muffins,” courtesy of “Lord Honey Traditional Southern Recipes With a Country Bling Twist” (Pelican Publishing) by Chef Jason Smith. In this recipe, stuffing is baked in muffin tins for the perfect portion you can sink your teeth right into.