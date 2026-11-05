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Palouse Choral Society Presenting “An American Dream” Concert in Pullman This Weekend
By Evan Ellis,4 days ago
The Palouse Choral Society is presenting a concert in Pullman this weekend commemorating the 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence. The concert, titled “An American Dream,” will feature two new musical works and a guest orchestra. Performances are Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday at 4:00 p.m. at Simpson United Methodist Church in Pullman.