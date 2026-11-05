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Now On View
By Compiled by MKE Lifestyle Staff,3 days ago
Before MPM moves to its new home, experience special Streets of Old Milwaukee and European Village holiday programming, Wednesdays through Sundays, Dec. 2–17, 2026. Museum experts will staff hands-on learning stations within the exhibits, which will be transformed into winter wonderlands of the past. Then, on Thursdays, Dec. 10 and 17, enjoy a nostalgic, adults-only social hour from 6-8 p.m. in Streets of Old Milwaukee and European Village, which features both traditional holiday decorations adorning the businesses and homes of both exhibits, museum docents dressed in period attire and sharing stories about European holiday traditions, plus Victorian-era parlor games. Enjoy a cash bar and live music by the Checkmate Barbershop Quartet. Tickets are $35 and will be available beginning Nov. 3 for MPM members and Nov. 7 for the public. mpm.org.