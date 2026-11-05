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South Dakota DOT races winter weather to wrap up major highway projects
By Patrick M. Callahan,4 days ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The road construction season may be winding down, but South Dakota Department of Transportation officials and construction crews are still pushing to finish major road work statewide before winter weather arrives. Craig Smith, director of operations for the SDDOT, highlighted several major projects...