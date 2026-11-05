undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Bitcoin Breaks Below Its Election-Night Low as Altcoins Slide Harder and the Nasdaq Drops About 3%
By BitcoinInsider Editorial Desk,4 days ago
Bitcoin fell to $75,554.25 on Coinbase at 15:54 UTC on Thursday, down 5.8% from its 24-hour open of $80,210.16 and through the $75,600.64 low it set on election night. It touched $75,431.17 in the session, its lowest price since September 16. Ether lost 7.6% to $2,239.16, and most large altcoins fell harder than Bitcoin. The slide began about five minutes after the US stock market opened, on a day when the Nasdaq Composite was reported down about 3%.