undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints to Announce New Local Leadership Sunday
By Evan Ellis,4 days ago
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints will announce new leadership for its Pullman Washington Stake during a special conference Sunday in Moscow. The stake includes five congregations in Whitman County. According to a church press release, Current Stake President David Rees and his counselors, Mark Robinson and Jacob Spencer, will be released after two years of volunteer service. Rees is relocating for work. Elder Peter M. Johnson will preside over the conference and announce the new leadership.