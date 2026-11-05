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Bryan ‘Red’ Smith, 43, Hillsboro
4 days ago
Bryan “Red” Smith, 43, of Hillsboro died Oct. 31, 2026, in Hillsboro. Mr. Smith worked as a bricklayer for Miller Construction. He enjoyed being the life of the party, making people laugh, dressing up in costumes, family gatherings, spending time outdoors, riding four-wheelers, fishing, hunting, barbecuing, and spending time with family and friends, especially his daughter. Born Feb. 5, 1983, in Festus, he was the son of the late Harold Eugene and Karen Lee Smith.