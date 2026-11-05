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Fleetworthy unveils RADAR™, an embedded AI layer powering smarter fleet decisions
4 days ago
Fleetworthy, the only complete technology suite for fleet readiness, today announced Fleetworthy RADAR™ (Real-time AI, Decisioning and Automated Resolution), a new embedded intelligence layer built directly into the Fleetworthy platform. Fleetworthy unveiled RADAR™ to customers this week at its fall roadshow in Nashville, Tennessee. RADAR™ is built into...