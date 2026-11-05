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Wandrd Magnetic Camera Straps Review: A Substantive Reinvention of the Humble Camera Strap?
By Kate Garibaldi,4 days ago
Camera straps are one of those accessories that don’t always get much attention until something about them becomes inconvenient. Switching between straps, dealing with attachment hardware, or having buckles knock against camera equipment can all become minor annoyances over time. Wandrd’s new Magnetic Camera Strap System takes a different approach, using magnetic alignment and a mechanical locking mechanism to make connecting and removing a camera quicker.