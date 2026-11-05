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Wandrd Reimagined the Magnetic Camera Strap
By Kate Garibaldi,4 days ago
Wandrd’s new Magnetic Camera Strap System is now available, bringing a redesigned approach to how photographers attach and switch camera straps. The system uses magnetic alignment and mechanical locking hardware to let users connect or release a camera with one hand. In contrast, its modular design lets users move a strap between multiple camera bodies without repeatedly changing attachment hardware.