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Carlsbad’s Lilo named among OpenTable’s top 100 restaurants
By Coast News wire services,4 days ago
CARLSBAD — Lilo in Carlsbad was named to OpenTable’s Top 100 Restaurants in America for 2026, joining four other San Diego County restaurants on the online reservation service’s annual list. The one-Michelin-star restaurant offers a seafood-focused, multi-course tasting menu. Its 24-seat chef’s counter experience draws inspiration from...
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