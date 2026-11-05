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Stellantis chip shortage disrupts Fiat production in Italy
By Paul Myles,4 days ago
Stellantis has announced the potential of “significant production disruptions” for certain Fiat models manufactured in Italy following a supply shortage of computer chips. The auto group reports that holdups in the shipments of N3 GSE engine control units from its supplier will impact the scheduled production of some models and dilute its market share in October, in a statement emailed to WardsAuto.