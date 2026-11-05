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Ethanol and DDGS Exports Lower in September
4 days ago
Eighty percent of shipments were concentrated in just four markets, led once again by Canada, where exports climbed 10% to a record 93.5 mg, accounting for 45% of total U.S. ethanol exports and 71% of denatured fuel ethanol shipments. Exports to the European Union declined 18% to 42.4 mg, with less than half entering through the Netherlands—a departure from recent patterns—although the EU remained the leading destination for undenatured fuel ethanol. Shipments to Vietnam surged 66% to 17.2 mg, while India rebounded from virtually no imports in August to 14.1 mg. Other major markets included the United Kingdom (13.1 mg), Colombia (10.3 mg), Mexico (5.5 mg), and the Philippines (5.3 mg). Brazil remained largely absent from the market for the sixth consecutive month.