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2027 Editorial Themes for Ethanol Today Announced
By Leave a Comment,4 days ago
The bimonthly trade publication will examine the diverse trends and challenges shaping the future of the ethanol industry, from innovations in low-carbon production to policy and regulatory priorities under the new Congress. Other themes will spotlight emerging markets for ethanol beyond the pump, such as sustainable aviation fuel, maritime shipping, chemicals, and other bio-based products, and advancing higher blends. The 2027 issues will also feature coverage on building a stronger, more resilient business and growing export demand in global fuel markets.