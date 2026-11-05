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Broome County faces higher risk of mental health disorders compared to the rest of New York state
By Mira Nickel,3 days ago
Broome County has been found to have disproportionately high numbers of mental health risk factors when compared to New York state averages. According to Mental Health America, New York state was found to have an average score of 30.2 individuals at risk for severe depression per 100,000 people in the state population. Broome County exceeds New York state’s average, with a scoring of 34.03 individuals at risk of severe depression per 100,000 people. Broome County also has higher averages than New York state for other mental health conditions, including post-traumatic stress disorder and suicidal ideation.
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