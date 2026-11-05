undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Joe-So: Nothing Will Change Until CT Dems Reverse Racial Inequities In Education, Housing
By Lennie Grimaldi,2 days ago
In his latest commentary Board of Education Vice Chair Joe Sokolovic writes “nothing will change until Connecticut Democrats confronts their own, historical, and current responsibility in propping up the state’s institutional racial inequities.”. Hooray! The election results are in, and across Connecticut, the “blue wave” victory is not...