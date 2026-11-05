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Guide to New Orleans live theater and stage shows in November 2026
By VICTOR ANDREWS,4 days ago
November raises the curtain on a host of new shows throughout the Crescent City and the announcement of some entire seasons by local acting companies. “The Lion King” continues to roar through the Saenger Theater for its final weekend on the 1111 Canal St. Two local artists are featured in the production that brings to life the Disney animated film and created a watershed moment in American theater.