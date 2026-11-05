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Rodney John Skuca
By Vanesa Brashier,4 days ago
Rodney John Skuca, 67, passed away on Oct. 22, 2026. He was born on March 9, 1959, to his parents, Johnny Skuca and Gladys Clayton. Rodney was a hardworking man who dedicated nearly 50 years of his life to his career as a welder. Outside of work, he was an exceptionally talented pool player, known by many as one of the best in the country. His skill and passion for the game took him to Las Vegas, where he competed alongside some of the top players in the sport.