undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Buccaneers' Emeka Egbuka: Back at practice Thursday
By RotoWire Staff,4 days ago
Egbuka, who was present for practice Thursday, was spotted testing his injured foot, Greg Auman of Fox Sports reports. While Egbuka opened up the practice week with a 'DNP' on Wednesday, Auman relays that the wideout was running full speed on the side during that session. The Buccaneers' upcoming official practice report will reveal the official Thursday participation level of Egbuka, who last saw game action in Week 6.