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49ers' Deebo Samuel: Not likely to play Sunday
By RotoWire Staff,4 days ago
According to GM John Lynch, Samuel (hamstring) is unlikely to be available for Sunday's game against the Raiders, Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area reports. The same applies to fellow WR Mike Evans (Achilles), but on the plus side for the 49ers, Demarcus Robinson (ankle) has been designated to return from IR and could be activated ahead of Week 9 action. In any case, the official game status' of the team's top two WRs will be clarified upon the release of Friday's injury report.