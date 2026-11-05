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Mother pleads for answers in son’s death as Alexandria’s interim policing auditor steps in
By James Cullum,4 days ago
Sandra Jones says it’s been painful and frustrating to wait 15 months for the city to wrap up its investigation into the death of her son in police custody. Jones is worried that the recent resignation of Ameratu Kamara as Alexandria’s independent policing auditor will set back the case of her son, Allan Tucker II, who died in the back of a police cruiser in the sally port of the Alexandria jail on Aug. 15, 2025.
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