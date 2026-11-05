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Thermo King to spotlight broad marine refrigeration portfolio at Intermodal Europe 2026
4 days ago
Thermo King®, a leader in transport temperature control solutions and a brand of Trane Technologies, will exhibit at Intermodal Europe 2026 in Rotterdam from November 10-12. Showcasing a broad portfolio of ready-now solutions, Thermo King will highlight technologies designed to help lower total cost of ownership, enhance sustainability, and provide reliable cargo protection. Taking centre stage is the new Magnum™ Eco refrigeration unit, which has recently passed its first thousand orders, demonstrating its impact on modern marine refrigeration.