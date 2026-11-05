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Reciprocal City
By Cat Chen,2 days ago
If some green infrastructures tend to hide the built environment inside a more “natural” one, grass cloaking roofs and eating away at permeable pavers, others might proudly announce the relationship between human-built spaces and the ecosystems that sustain them. Light switches and water taps create an illusion of seamlessness — electricity bills, even when they spike, abstract the costs of environmental manipulation and resource extraction. For Cat Chen and Connor Gravelle, architects and founding members of B39ES, a design collective interested in the climate, energy, and material systems of a world in flux, undoing this abstraction is key. To propose a gentler give-and-take and inspire a new way of living with one another and the natural world, Chen and Gravelle call on the “defunct infrastructure” and relinquished communal lifeways of New York’s past. Awnings, cisterns, and ice houses make the city’s relationships to heat, cold, and wet legible, as they adapt to its rhythms, whether cyclical or sporadic. Reimagined at the scale of the building and the block, these deceptively simple interventions enlist our existing architecture in a reciprocal and communal relationship with the forces that it is usually inclined, and designed, to fight. – OS.