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Metal Mixer: Forbidden drummer exits after new album; Wind Rose, Machine Head and more regroup
By Zenae Zukowski,4 days ago
Forbidden drummer Chris Kontos has left the band less than two weeks after the release of the band’s first album in 16 years. Kontos announced his exit on Wednesday (4), saying concerns about financial integrity, accounting transparency and business decisions had become irreconcilable. These are Kontos’ stated concerns; the band said they learned he was leaving through his public post.