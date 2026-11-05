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Letter: Five years have been wasted!
By Letter to the Editor,4 days ago
Think about this. If the state and the Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) had done what former Governor Holcomb announced in 2021 to start improvements on existing US 231 through Dubois and Martin County, we would already be experiencing the benefit of passing lanes and improved intersections. When first announced, $75 million was to be allocated to these improvements. Even if the cost doubled to $150 million, it is a fraction of the projected $3.4+ billion Mid-States Corridor.
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