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What To Do This Weekend: November 6-8, 2026
By Melanie Hooks,3 days ago
After a busy week, find a spot to relax, enjoy great music or a book talk, and soak up some San Gabriel Valley culture. Click on highlighted events for full information. 8:15 am – 9:45 am: Friday Coffee Meetup. Monthly tech entrepreneur special guest with conversation and coffee. This month: Anisa Abeytia, founder & CEO of AI healthcare corporation FourthSpace Solutions, dives into the necessary questions any new tech company needs to address before launch. (@Foundr Space, Pasadena)