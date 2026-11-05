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Are Oklahoma cities powerless to pass their own rules regulating oil and gas company operations and municipal groundwater pollution?
By Matthew Yim,4 days ago
Oklahoma state law has substantially limited municipalities’ ability to enact local oil and gas regulations, so cities often cannot impose rules on oil operations or related groundwater pollution, though some nuances remain. Though Oklahoma rules bar oil field wastewater injection within a half-mile of public water wells, at least...