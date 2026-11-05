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Northeast Computer Crime Task Force announces results of ICAC Operation in Bradford and Potter counties
4 days ago
From Oct. 29 through Nov. 4, the Pennsylvania State Police – Bureau of Criminal Investigations – Northeast Computer Crime Task Force, conducted Internet Crimes Against Children operations in Bradford and Potter counties, an operation aimed at identifying offenders involved in the possession, distribution, and production of child sexual abuse material.