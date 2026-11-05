undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Traton Homes Now Selling Larkspur Townhomes in Hall County
By Traton Homes,3 days ago
Traton Homes, a family-owned Georgia home builder celebrating 55 years, announces that sales are underway at Larkspur, a new townhome community in Flowery Branch in Hall County. Located on Main Street within walking distance of historic downtown Flowery Branch, the community combines small-town charm, modern townhome living and convenient access to Lake Lanier. Homes are priced from $369,900.