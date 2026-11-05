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Previews and predictions ahead of Northern 5A/4A high school football regional semifinals
By Zack Larsen,4 days ago
Every week, we will preview and offer a prediction for every Northern Nevada 5A and 4A game high school football game. Here is our preview ahead of regional semifinals. (4) Spanish Springs at (1) McQueen: Three of the four playoff matchups in the 5A and 4A are repeats from last week, including this one. McQueen controlled the game, winning 35-14. The Lancers run game stood out. McQueen rushed for 240 yards on 34 carries. Starting quarterback Ryder Tucker missed the game with injury; his status is unknown going into the playoffs. Sophomore backup Caeden LaGrone looked great, throwing for 281 yards and two touchdowns. Spanish Springs is the defending 5A champs but struggled in league play, going 2-3. Its defense gave up 521 yards against McQueen, so that must change. The Cougars haven't been able to stop the run in league play, allowing 978 yards in five games. That's 195.6 yards per contest. Quarterback Kanon Boggs, who has 2,200 passing yards this season, threw for just 96 yards against the Lancers. McQueen should have success on the ground. But I think it'll be a closer game with Boggs playing better. Prediction: McQueen 30, Spanish Springs 21.