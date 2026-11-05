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Tristan and Seth DeStefano of Maxwell announce the birth of a son
4 days ago
Tristan and Seth DeStefano of Maxwell announce the birth of a son on Oct. 23, 2026, at Gothenburg Health. Stratton Hayes DeStefano was born at 5 p.m., weighing 7 pounds and measuring 19 inches in length. Stratton is welcomed by a brother, Weston LaVerne DeStefano. Grandparents are Stacy Mann of North Platte, Lance DeStefano of Omaha, and Malinda Jenkins and Justin Wood of North Platte. Great-grandparents are George and Tammy Jenkins of North Platte.
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