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Delta Sigma Theta’s Bradenton Chapter Honors Six Women at Social Action Luncheon
By admin,4 days ago
The “We the People: The Future of Democracy” program recognized local leadership, civic engagement and community service. The Bradenton Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc., honored six women for their leadership, advocacy and service during its annual Social Action Luncheon on Saturday, October 31, at the Carlisle Inn and Conference Center in Sarasota.