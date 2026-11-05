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‘Go Home to My Family’: Florida Jet Crash Victim’s Words Take on New Meaning After His Death
By Rachel Paula Abrahamson,4 days ago
In April, Adam Robinson sat down to explain, in a post on X, why his laptop went dark at 5 p.m. He had spent his 20s on Wall Street, he wrote, among men who logged 70, 80, 90 hours a week and said they were doing it for the people at home. “But all their families actually wanted was their presence,” he wrote. “They didn’t understand why their families resented how much they worked when they lived in a nice house, and their kids went to private schools.”
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