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Ellyn A. Lester Recognized as an Outstanding Educator in Construction Management
By Name:*,4 days ago
Ellyn A. Lester, assistant dean of construction and architectural technologies at the Pennsylvania College of Technology, received the 2026 Mark Hasso Educator of the Year Award from the Construction Management Association of America. The honor recognizes outstanding educators whose dedication to teaching, mentorship, and service has made a lasting impact on construction management education and the development of future industry leaders.
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