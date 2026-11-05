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Jacob and Milena Khotoveli to Be Honored at AFMDA’s Miami Gala, Hosted by ‘Nobody Wants This’ Star Tovah Feldshuh
By Kamal Hotchandani,4 days ago
Miami’s winter calendar is full of glittering charity nights, but few are tied as directly to saving lives as the 2026 Magen David Adom Miami Gala. On Thursday, December 17, 2026, American Friends of Magen David Adom (AFMDA) will gather supporters at the JW Marriott Miami Turnberry Resort & Spa in Aventura to benefit Magen David Adom (MDA), Israel’s national emergency services system, and to honor Milena and Jacob Khotoveli.
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