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A Trio of Women Selected for Endowed Professorships at Universities
3 days ago
Is the Goizueta Foundation Professor of Chemical and Environmental Engineering at Yale University. Dr. Raskin joined Yale this summer after serving as the Vernon L. Snoeyink Distinguished University Professor of Environmental Engineering and the Altarum/ERIM Russell O’Neal Professor of Engineering at the University of Michigan. Earlier, she spent 12 years on the faculty of the University of Illinois. Dr. Raskin is known for introducing molecular biology tools into environmental engineering, leading to the new field of environmental biotechnology.