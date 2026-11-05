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The desert rock scene is legendary. Now a new generation wants its turn.
By Bruce Fessier,4 days ago
Palm Desert was named one of the top seven rock n’ roll cities in America by Blender magazine in 2003. But that was a bit of a misnomer. That “Palm Desert” scene featured bands from throughout the Coachella Valley. Its “godfather,” Mario Lalli Jr., grew up in Palm Springs and La Quinta. Its major bands, including the Joshua Homme-led Queens of the Stone Age and Eagles of Death Metal, emerged from nomadic generator-powered parties in the wilderness a decade earlier.
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