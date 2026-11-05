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Massage parlor complaint leads to six arrests and nearly $116,000 seized in New Jersey raids
By Pedro Carmona,4 days ago
A tip from a concerned neighbor about suspicious activity at a local massage parlor led to a nine-month undercover investigation into an alleged prostitution and money laundering network spanning Ocean and Bergen counties. The Toms River Police Department announced the culmination of “Operation Lucky Kitty,” a joint-agency investigation into massage...
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