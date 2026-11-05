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My Home Communities Offers Homebuyers Year-End Savings and Quick Move-Ins
By My Home Communities,2 days ago
Limited incentives: 4.99% 5/1 ARM, $100 earnest money and $15,000 Any Way You Want It. Georgia homebuyers have a limited window to take advantage of significant year-end savings from My Home Communities. The homebuilder is offering special financing, reduced earnest money requirements and flexible buyer incentives on select quick move-in homes, with opportunities to close before December 30, 2026*.