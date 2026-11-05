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Forget Kittens And Puppies — Have You Seen Maryland’s Cute Little Jumping Spiders?
By Maryland Department of Natural Resources,4 days ago
ANNAPOLIS– A teeny tiny creature with a fuzzy face and giant eyes – obviously we’re discussing .. jumping spiders! (If you were thinking kitten, close enough!) Although their presence can sometimes be startling, jumping spiders are perhaps one of the best known of the families of spiders around us. This is for good reason! Salticidae, the family to which jumping spiders belong, is the largest spider family, with nearly 7,000 species described in scientific literature, making up 13% of all spider species. In Maryland, we host about 65 of those species, six of which are not native. Those species show incredible variation in shape, ranging from what we might consider a more “traditional” spider to ant-mimics and even beetle mimics! Their form belies their function; these spiders are stealthy hunters, and looking like insects allows them to get close to their prey.