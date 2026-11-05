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County moves forward with new abatement guidelines
By The Lakelander,4 days ago
The Hill County Commissioners Court discussed the future of the county’s tax abatement guidelines during a meeting held Tuesday, October 27. In April, the court rescinded the document that was guiding how the county considered granting tax abatements to companies. At that time, County Judge Shane Brassell said that the document needed to be revised based on citizen feedback and concerns about the amount of large-scale development in the county.