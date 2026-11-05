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Collections now underway ahead of annual food drive
By The Lakelander,4 days ago
The annual Food for Families Food Drive is scheduled from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, November 20, at Our Daily Bread, Lake Whitney’s food bank at 100 Sims Drive in Whitney. Food for Families Food Drive is a joint annual project of the Longhorn Council of the Boy Scouts of America, H.E.B. Grocery Company and KWTX News 10. The Waco news station will be televising from the food bank during the day.