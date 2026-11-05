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Love Horses? Freedom Hill Horse Rescue In Owings Is Looking For Volunteers
By Carrie Cabral,4 days ago
OWINGS, Md. — Local nonprofit horse farm Freedom Hill Horse Rescue is looking to expand its roster of volunteers. Anyone interested can get started as soon as Nov. 8. Freedom Hill Horse Rescue is a sanctuary in Owings, popular for its youth programs and work with the community. Freedom Hill works with veterans, women, first responders and more using the therapeutic benefit of horses to help people heal from difficult experiences. The farm also rescues and cares for horses who have experienced abuse or neglect, or have owners who can no longer care for them, and adopts horses out to new owners when possible.