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Science Is Littered With AI Slop. A New Detector Could Filter It Out.
3 days ago
Science is no longer a purely human endeavor. Machine minds are increasingly merging with human creativity to generate hypotheses, experiments, and ideas. But with promise comes misuse. Like TikTok videos and AI-generated images splattered across the internet, AI slop has infiltrated science. Academic journals and conferences are being flooded with AI-generated content, and editors are drawing the line. As long as they disclose it, scientists can use chatbots to help write papers, as long as the underlying ideas are their own. Submitting a whole paper dreamed up by AI, with little human input, is another matter.