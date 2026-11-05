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Medicine’s Jonathan Haines honored by the Association of American Medical Colleges
By Story by:,4 days ago
Jonathan Haines, PhD, the Mary W. Sheldon MD Professor of Genomic Sciences, has been awarded the 2026 Association of American Medical Colleges (AAMC) Award for Distinguished Research in the Biomedical Sciences. This award annually recognizes a faculty member who has made outstanding research contributions to advance understanding of health and disease.