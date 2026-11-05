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Leonardtown Woman Charged With Secretly Recording Prosecutor During Meeting About Assault Case
By TheBayNet Staff,4 days ago
LEONARDTOWN, Md. — A 23-year-old Leonardtown woman is facing a felony charge after allegedly secretly recording a meeting with a St. Mary’s County prosecutor about an ongoing assault case, then telling the incarcerated defendant that she had recorded their conversation. Roshanna Denise Griffin-Walker, of Leonardtown, was charged by...
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