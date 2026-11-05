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Mirabito Round-Up Campaign Raises $55,000 for Tunnel to Towers
By David Barr, Assignment Editor,4 days ago
Mirabito's Roundup Campaign in September raised over $50,000 for the Tunnel to Towers Foundation. During the entire month of September, customers at all Mirabito Convenience Store locations in New York, Pennsylvania, and Vermont could round up their purchases at checkout to support the foundation. After combining the donations with a corporate contribution from Mirabito Cares, $55,000 was raised for the foundation.