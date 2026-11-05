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Farmville mayor challenges proposed Washington resolution referencing LGBTQ+ library event
By News 12 Staff,4 days ago
Farmville Mayor Alex L. Joyner is calling on Washington city leaders to revise a proposed resolution that references him and his support for LGBTQ+ inclusion, saying the language creates a misleading impression about his involvement in a library event. According to Joyner, Resolution K, introduced by Washington City Councilmember Joe...