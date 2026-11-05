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Years Ago | November 4th
By Dennis Mangan,4 days ago
21 WFMJ Archives / Oct. 3, 1979 | The mayors of Niles and Warren joined Mahoning Valley Republic Steel Corp. officials 47 years ago, breaking ground for two new electric furnaces to be built on the site of the old Republic Steel Corp. open hearth in Warren. From left, Jim Charles, assistant district manager; Niles Mayor Arthur Doutt; Warren Mayor Art Richards; and W. Lawrence Weeks, Republic Mahoning Valley district manager.